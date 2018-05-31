Not at his best, but Djokovic advances into third round

Novak Djokovic (above) faces Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

Former champion Novak Djokovic reached the French Open third round for the 13th consecutive year by beating Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 yesterday.

Djokovic, the 2016 Roland Garros champion and former world No. 1, is seeded 20 this year after struggling to rediscover his best form following his return from a right elbow injury.

He wasn't at his best on Court Suzanne Lenglen, but goes on to face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the last 16.

The Serbian 12-time Grand Slam champion fired 39 winners, but had 33 unforced errors and was broken three times by world No. 155 Munar.

"I am very happy to be here on Suzanne Lenglen and see so many people and see the support," said Djokovic.

"Jaume is a great player, he has lots of quality and good concentration. I congratulate him on a great match today."

BERDYCH OUT

Bautista Agut, the 13th seed, saw off Colombian qualifier Santiago Giraldo 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

However, Czech 17th seed Tomas Berdych lost a rain-interrupted first-round match to home hope Jeremy Chardy on the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/8), 1-6, 5-7, 6-2.