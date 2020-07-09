Novak Djokovic accuses critics of 'witch hunt'

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who recently tested negative for Covid-19 after testing positive during his Balkans charity event, told a Serbian newspaper yesterday that he still was unsure if he would take part in the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open.

"I still do not know if I will play the US Open," the world No. 1 said in an interview with the Sportski Zurnal daily paper.

"I will certainly not play Washington or Cincinnati as planned."

The ATP and WTA tours are set to resume next month, even though several players have contracted Covid-19 after taking part in Djokovic's event.

The Serb, 33, said the criticism he received was like a "witch hunt".

"I see nothing but critics lately, many malicious," he said. "Obviously there is something more than criticism, as if there is an agenda, someone has to 'fall', a personality, a big name has to be the main culprit for everything," he said. -AFP