Tennis

Novak Djokovic cruises to fifth Paris Masters title

Nov 04, 2019 06:00 am

Novak Djokovic eased to a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title by brushing aside Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in last night's final, boosting his hopes of taking the year-end world No. 1 spot.

The top seed claimed a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over his 20-year-old opponent, who looked nervous after being the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal due to an abdominal injury before their scheduled semi-final.

Djokovic will lose top spot to Nadal when the rankings are updated this week.

But the Serb, 32, could still equal Pete Sampras' record by finishing a sixth year as the world's best player, as Nadal's latest problem has put his participation at both the Nov 10-17 ATP Finals and the Nov 18-24 Davis Cup in doubt.

The 33-year-old Spaniard faces a race against time to be fit and has returned to Mallorca to recuperate. - REUTERS

Record S$6m windfall for WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty
Tennis

Record $6m windfall for WTA Finals champ Barty

Related Stories

Barty, Bencic join Svitolina in semis of the WTA Finals

Elina Svitolina sinks Simona Halep to reach semis of WTA Finals

Another WTA Finals injury heartbreak for Osaka

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis