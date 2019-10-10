Novak Djokovic cruises in title defence

Novak Djokovic made a fast start to the defence of his Shanghai Masters crown yesterday, easing past young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Fresh from winning his 76th career title in Tokyo, the world No. 1 will play big-serving American John Isner in the last 16 after a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Djokovic, 32, cantered to the win over the 20-year-old Shapovalov in just 70 minutes.