Novak Djokovic cruises to victory in Rome

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious US Open exit and began his claycourt season with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open yesterday.

Djokovic was disqualified in New York after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

On arrival in Rome, an apologetic Djokovic vowed to be "the best version" of himself on and off the court and he kept his emotions in check against local hope Caruso.

Earlier, three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka was stunned 6-0, 7-6 (7/2) by 18-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti. - REUTERS