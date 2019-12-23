Novak Djokovic is driven by a lasting legacy, not trophy-hunting

Novak Djokovic says his main source of motivation at this stage of his career is securing a lasting legacy, rather than simply trying to win tennis matches and trophies.

For nearly two years, from mid-2016 until mid-2018, the 32-year-old Serb had admittedly struggled with motivation, after pulling off the historic feat of winning four Grand Slams in a row - a first in men's tennis since 1969.

Djokovic recaptured his spark and has since added a quartet of Majors to his overall tally, which now stands at 16.

While the world No. 2 remains in a tight battle with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for most Grand Slam titles won, Djokovic believes what currently drives him in the sport is something deeper than that.

"You need to constantly give yourself fuel from the source, whatever the source is," Djokovic said at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he secured third place with victory over Karen Khachanov on Saturday.

He remains midway through his pre-season preparations, and leaves Abu Dhabi with one loss, to Stefanos Tsitsipas, and one win over Khachanov.

"It's always about finding that purpose, the meaning of actually playing. For me, especially in the last couple of years, it's not only about winning a tennis match or a trophy.

INSPIRATION

"It had to be something greater than my own achievements. Something that would be related to legacy, something that would be inspiring the lives of others, particularly kids."

Federer, 38, holds the men's all-time record of most Majors won, with 20, and the 33-year-old Nadal is breathing down his neck with 19. Djokovic is younger than both of them though, and has a shot at closing the gap on his two rivals.

"That's a goal," said Djokovic, when asked if he is fuelled by breaking records.

"In order to compete as a professional tennis player at the highest level, you really need goals, daily goals, monthly goals, yearly goals.