Novak Djokovic off to an easy start at Madrid Open

May 08, 2019 06:00 am

Novak Djokovic needed just 65 minutes to make a winning start at the Madrid Open last night, hammering Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round.

The top seed and world No. 1 broke three times as he schooled the American.

Djokovic, who won the Madrid title in 2011 and 2016, will be chasing a fourth straight Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros next month.

Meanwhile, unseeded treble Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka started his Madrid campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert to move into the second round.

In the women's WTA draw, third seed and two-time champion Simona Halep ended the hopes of Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-1 in the second round.

Konta, who made a dash to Madrid on Sunday evening after playing the Rabat clay final, won her opening match against Alison Riske but could not match Halep. - AFP

