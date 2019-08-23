Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka are top seeds for US Open

World No. 1s and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were named top seeds for the US Open yesterday.

Djokovic, who will be chasing a 17th Grand Slam singles title in New York next week, heads the men's field.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, on 18 Major titles, is seeded second. Former world No. 1 Roger Federer, seeking a 21st Grand Slam crown, is seeded third for the tournament.

The draw for the men's and women's singles was due to take place earlier this morning.

WOMEN'S DRAW

In the women's draw, Osaka is ranked No. 1, while 2018 runner-up Serena Williams is seeded eighth.

The Japanese won her first Grand Slam title in a controversial final victory over Williams last year.

She then followed it up with her second Slam at the Australian Open in January.

The two other reigning Grand Slam champions are seeded in the top four, with Australia's French Open champion Ashleigh Barty seeded second and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep seeded fourth.