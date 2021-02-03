Novak Djokovic off to winning start in ATP Cup

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic got his season off to a perfect start with a battling win over Denis Shapovalov in the ATP Cup yesterday, but world No. 2 Rafael Nadal pulled out of his match due to a back concern.

Djokovic, who will be chasing a ninth Australian Open crown when the first Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday, was pushed hard before coming through 7-5, 7-5 against the Canadian on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal withdrew from his match against Australia's top-ranked player Alex de Minaur, citing a stiff lower back, but added that he hoped to have recovered by tomorrow, when Spain meet Greece.