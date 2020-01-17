Oldest meets youngest as Venus and Gauff are drawn again at a Slam
Coco Gauff and Venus Williams will meet again in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament, after the youngest and oldest players in the Australian Open women's competition were drawn yesterday into a tough quarter with Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka.
Gauff had a breakout run at Wimbledon last year when she went through qualifying, upset Venus in the first round and became the first 15-year-old to reach the Round of 16 since Martina Hingis in 1996.
The winner of the Gauff-Williams match could meet Osaka in the third round and 23-time Major winner Serena in the quarter-finals.
Serena is coming off a victory in the ASB Classic in Auckland, her first title since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open and her time off the tour to have her daughter.
Osaka has a first-round match against Marie Bouzkova and the eighth-seeded Serena opens against Anastasia Potapova.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 20-time Major winner Roger Federer were drawn into the same half of the men's draw.
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal landed in a tough quarter that potentially includes a fourth-round match against Nick Kyrgios and a projected quarter-final against Dominic Thiem, the man he had beaten in the last two French Open finals.
The Australian Open starts on Monday at Melbourne Park.
The Melbourne skies were largely clear of bush-fire smoke yesterday, as the organisers defended their decision to continue playing qualifiers during two days when a thick haze enveloped the city. - AP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now