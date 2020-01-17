Oldest meets youngest as Venus and Gauff are drawn again at a Slam

Coco Gauff and Venus Williams will meet again in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament, after the youngest and oldest players in the Australian Open women's competition were drawn yesterday into a tough quarter with Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Gauff had a breakout run at Wimbledon last year when she went through qualifying, upset Venus in the first round and became the first 15-year-old to reach the Round of 16 since Martina Hingis in 1996.

The winner of the Gauff-Williams match could meet Osaka in the third round and 23-time Major winner Serena in the quarter-finals.

Serena is coming off a victory in the ASB Classic in Auckland, her first title since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open and her time off the tour to have her daughter.

Osaka has a first-round match against Marie Bouzkova and the eighth-seeded Serena opens against Anastasia Potapova.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 20-time Major winner Roger Federer were drawn into the same half of the men's draw.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal landed in a tough quarter that potentially includes a fourth-round match against Nick Kyrgios and a projected quarter-final against Dominic Thiem, the man he had beaten in the last two French Open finals.

The Australian Open starts on Monday at Melbourne Park.