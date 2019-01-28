Osaka eyes 'Naomi Slam' after back-to-back Major titles

Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka (left) is the first woman to win successive Majors since Serena Williams in 2015.

Newly minted Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said yesterday she was not satisfied with back-to-back Majors and hoped to complete a "Naomi Slam" after her success at Melbourne Park.

The bubbly 21-year-old laughed off suggestions her meteoric rise had put her under pressure, saying she was relishing the big time after rising from 72 in the world to No. 1 in the past 12 months.

Japan's Osaka becomes the first Asian to hold the top ranking after downing Czech Petra Kvitova in a tight final on Saturday and adding the Australian crown to the US Open title she won last year.

"This feels more like I'm used to it now," she said as she posed with the trophy at a Melbourne beach yesterday.

"I know that sounds a bit strange because this is only the second one, but the first time I won it definitely felt a bit more unreal."

While her maiden Grand Slam was marred by losing finalist Serena Williams' umpire-baiting histrionics and boos from the Flushing Meadows crowd, Osaka was allowing her follow-up success in Melbourne to soak in.

"It means a lot. I think moments like this are what you train for as a little kid to play the Grand Slams," she said. "To win another one is definitely a dream come true."

The rising star said she was hungry for more Slam titles.

"The way the tennis world is, there's always the next tournament, the next Slam, and we all just want to keep training hard and winning more," she said.

"So, I'm not really sure if I'm satisfied."

Osaka became the first woman to win successive Majors since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest since Martina Hingis in 1998.

Williams went on to complete her second "Serena Slam" - holding all four Majors in the same 12-month period - and Osaka was excited about the prospect of claiming the French Open and Wimbledon for a "Naomi Slam".

"I'm not going to lie and say that thought hasn't crossed my mind," Osaka said. "But I don't know.

"For me, I just have to take it one tournament at a time, especially Indian Wells is coming up and I won that tournament last year.