Osaka feeling ‘the itch’ to return soon

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she will return to tennis soon after feeling the "itch" to play again.

Osaka said earlier this month she planned to take an indefinite break from the sport after an early exit from the US Open.

The 23-year-old had previously pulled out of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon to protect her mental health.

"I know I'm going to play again," Osaka told HBO show The Shop.

Adding that her return would be "probably soon", Osaka said: "I kind of have that itch again.

"It wouldn't really matter to me if I won or lost, I'd just have the joy of being back on the court."

Osaka, who recently dropped out of the top five in the world rankings, said her problems were exacerbated by speaking to the media after matches.

Roger Federer has joined calls to improve the relationship between players and the media.

"Players, the tournaments, journalists, we need to sit down together in a room and go, 'OK, what would work for you and what works for us'," the 20-time Grand Slam winner told GQ magazine on Monday.