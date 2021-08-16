Osaka to help Haiti earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka says she is going to give all her proceeds from the WTA Tour's upcoming Cincinnati event to the earthquake victims in Haiti, which was rocked by a devastating 7.2-magnitude quake last Saturday.

The highest-paid female tennis star has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country: Her father is from there.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka wrote on Twitter.

"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong, we'll keep rising."

The massive quake struck Haiti's south-western peninsula early on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and leaving churches, businesses and schools crumbled.

The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan, where her mother is from, and has lived in the United States since age three.

IMMEDIATE AID

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden approved immediate aid to Haiti and said America would be assisting recovery and rebuilding efforts.