Osaka sister act in the Miami Open spotlight

Serena and Venus Williams usually get top billing at the Miami Open, but this year there is another sister act vying for the spotlight with world No. 1 Naomi Osaka showing older sibling Mari the ropes.

The Williams sisters have hoisted the Miami trophy 11 times between them and all those victories were celebrated at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.

But this year the tournament has moved to the suburbs and Hard Rock Stadium is Osaka country, with Naomi and Mari growing up three miles away and learning to play tennis almost in the shadow of the Hard Rock home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, who are part-owned by the Williams sisters.

Naomi will be joined in the draw by her 338th-ranked sibling, who needed a wildcard to get a place in the tournament.

"It is a bit weird that I have to give her advice and she is my older sister," Naomi told reporters on Wednesday. "But she has been doing like newbie mistakes.

"Yesterday it rained out all day but she came here at 11 o'clock and her match was the fourth on.

"I mean, like, what are you doing? Stuff like that I have to talk to her about."

The US-based Japanese player, 21, has taken the tennis world by storm, winning the last two Grand Slams and amassing US$10.8 million (S$14.5m) in prize money while Mari, one year older, tries to claw her way up the rankings with US$58,000 in career earnings.

Naomi gets a first-round bye, while Mari starts her campaign against another wildcard in American Whitney Osuigwe.

On opposite sides of the draw, the only way the sisters could meet in Miami would be in an all-Osaka final.

Even if Mari's stay ends up being short, however, Naomi is enjoying having her sister by her side.