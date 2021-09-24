Tennis

Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells

Sep 24, 2021 06:00 am

Naomi Osaka, who said at the US Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The four-time Grand Slam champion told reporters that she needed the break to focus on her mental health, after losing in the third round of the year's final Major.

Osaka, 23, has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her. - REUTERS

