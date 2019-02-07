Osaka withdraws from Qatar Open due to injury

World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open because of a back injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

No details were given about the injury but Osaka, 21, also withdrew from the Hong Kong Open last October because of problems with her back.

"I am sorry to have withdraw from Doha this year as I was looking forward to playing and seeing my fans there," said Osaka, who won the Australian Open last month, in the statement.

"I wish everyone a great week and hope to see everyone next year."