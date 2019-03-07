Pain-free Murray eyes comeback
Andy Murray is looking to make a comeback to the tennis circuit and possibly play doubles at Wimbledon after he revealed he is now pain-free following hip resurfacing surgery in January.
The three-time Grand Slam champion said before his first-round exit at the Australian Open in January that the tournament could be his last as a professional due to severe hip pain, with the surgery aimed at improving his quality of life.
Murray told Sky News: "I want to continue playing for sure. I have no pain in my hip any more. If it's possible, I'd love to compete again." - REUTERS
