Petra Kvitova, Novak Djokovic reach French Open last eight
Czech Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years, as she overpowered China's Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 yesterday.
With many big names already out, the seventh seed has a golden title chance as she meets unseeded German Laura Siegemund in the quarter-finals.
World No. 2 Simona Halep's loss to Polish teen Iga Swiatek on Sunday meant that the top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will remain the world No. 1 at the end of the year, although the Australian has skipped two Grand Slams and not played a match since February.
In the men's draw, world No.1 Novak Djokovic reached the last eight after a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now