Petra Kvitova, Novak Djokovic reach French Open last eight

Czech Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years, as she overpowered China's Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 yesterday.

With many big names already out, the seventh seed has a golden title chance as she meets unseeded German Laura Siegemund in the quarter-finals.

World No. 2 Simona Halep's loss to Polish teen Iga Swiatek on Sunday meant that the top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will remain the world No. 1 at the end of the year, although the Australian has skipped two Grand Slams and not played a match since February.