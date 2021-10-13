Pliskova bundled out of Indian Wells

Top seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells Masters yesterday, losing in straight sets to the unseeded Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5 in a third-round match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Brazilian will face Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, who knocked out defending champion Bianca Andreescu, in the round of 16.

In the men's draw, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev "put the pressure on" to earn his 50th win of the season, defeating Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) in the third round.