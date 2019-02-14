Pliskova fifth star to skip Qatar Open

Karolina Pliskova yesterday became the fifth player from the world's top 20 to withdraw from an injury-ravaged Qatar Open.

The world No. 5 joins Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia who also pulled out since the tournament started, as well as newly crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew days before the start.

"From the first day, I was not feeling great and not ready," the Czech said.