Pliskova has to wait for WTA Finals spot

France's Caroline Garcia survived a difficult opening set before beating top seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 to lift the Tianjin Open title yesterday.

Trailing 5-1 in the tie-break, Garcia made the most of Pliskova's two backhand errors to clinch the opening set after just over an hour.

With momentum on her side, Garcia broke Pliskova's serve twice to claim her first WTA title since her back-to-back triumphs in Wuhan and Beijing last year.

"I was a little bit more aggressive than her and that's what made the difference in the first set... I've won three titles in China, so it's bringing me luck," said the 24-year-old Garcia.

The defeat means Pliskova will have to wait to book a place at the WTA Finals, but the Czech remains eighth in the Race to Singapore standings, reported Reuters.

World No. 1 Simona Halep, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens have all booked their spots for the Oct 21-28 tournament, leaving only two spots up for grabs, reported the BBC.