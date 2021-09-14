Raducanu rises from world No. 150 to 23rd

British teenager Emma Raducanu shot up 127 places to world No. 23 yesterday, after her stunning triumph at the US Open.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam on Saturday, when she beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Fernandez, 19, rose 45 places to 28th.

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who is taking a break from tennis after losing to Fernandez in the third round in New York, drops to fifth.

Ashleigh Barty remains the top-ranked player, followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina.

Raducanu has been tipped to become tennis' next big thing. But Virginia Wade, whose 1977 Wimbledon triumph was the last Grand Slam win by a British woman before Raducanu's success, told the BBC there will be heightened expectations.