Raducanu’s coaching merry-go-round continues

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will train with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril this week as the 18-year-old looks for a mentor to guide her during the next phase of her career, British media reported.

Spaniard Carril, 44, helped Konta become the first British woman in 32 years to be ranked in the world's top 10.

Raducanu, who stunned the sporting world when she won the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier without dropping a set, announced after the Grand Slam that she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson.

Richardson, who was her youth coach, had taken over from prominent coach Nigel Sears after Wimbledon.

Former player Jeremy Bates then stepped in to help her during the recent Indian Wells tournament, where she suffered a second-round defeat in her first match since winning the US Open crown.