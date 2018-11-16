Radwanska retires, but stays in tennis

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska has decided to end her 13-year career due to health reasons.

The former world No. 2 was the first Polish player to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era, when she finished runner-up to Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012.

The 29-year-old, who finished with 20 WTA titles, was one of the most consistent players on tour, finishing in top 10 rankings for six straight seasons between 2011-2016.

However, she has struggled for form and fitness over the recent campaign and has not lifted a title since October 2016.

"Unfortunately, I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can't live up to my expectations," Radwanska, 29, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required."

Besides her Wimbledon final appearance, Radwanska reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open twice, and won the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore in 2015.

"I'm hanging the racket up and say goodbye to the pro tour, but I'm not leaving tennis," she added.