Tennis

Rafael Nadal on course for 21st Grand Slam title

Jun 09, 2021 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal reached the French Open quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner to stay on course for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st Grand Slam.

The third-seeded Spaniard's last-eight opponent is 10th seed Diego Schwartzman, whom he defeated in last year's semi-finals en route to the crown.

In the women's draw, world No. 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 victory over Spain's Paula Badosa.

Her last-four opponent will be Russia's world No. 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The 29-year-old reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the 52nd attempt with a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 9-7 win over her doubles partner Elena Rybakina. - AFP, REUTERS

Coco Gauff, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam q-finalist since 2006
Tennis

Gauff, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam q-finalist since 2006

Related Stories

Andy Murray defends Roger Federer’s quit decision

Roger Federer withdraws from French Open

Roger Federer loses his cool but reaches last 32

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis