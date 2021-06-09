Rafael Nadal on course for 21st Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal reached the French Open quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner to stay on course for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st Grand Slam.

The third-seeded Spaniard's last-eight opponent is 10th seed Diego Schwartzman, whom he defeated in last year's semi-finals en route to the crown.

In the women's draw, world No. 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 victory over Spain's Paula Badosa.

Her last-four opponent will be Russia's world No. 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.