Rafael Nadal: Greatest match not on his mind

Nadal practising at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of his first-round clash with Dudi Sela tomorrow.

Ten years older, 10 years more battle-weary and injury-hardened and with a decade's worth of extra silverware, Rafael Nadal returns to the scene of his most epic triumph against Roger Federer still believing he can reawaken his Wimbledon best.

Yet amid all the fond reminiscing about the anniversary of the 2008 final, with Nadal's five-set victory still seen as the sport's finest match, Spain's world No.1 was in no mood to stroll down memory lane at the All England Club on Saturday.

"Today, I see that (match as) like a long time ago," Nadal said.

"But the good thing is I still here. I am happy for that."

And happy that, after being crowned French Open champion for the 11th time, he still feels he has a genuine shout at lifting the title again for the first time in eight years.

"I'm feeling good... Expectations are always high. I am not here to play the tournament; I am here to try to have a good result," the 32-year-old said, adamant that he can put behind him a string of more recent disappointments in London SW19.

Since his last appearance in the final in 2011, Nadal has made a series of unexpected early exits at the hands of unheralded players like Lukas Rosol, Steve Darcis and Dustin Brown, and he also missed the 2016 Championships with injury.

Last year, he lost to Gilles Muller, losing 15-13 in the fifth set and again failing to make the quarter-finals. History has shown, though, that if he does get to the last-eight in Wimbledon - as he's done five times - he always goes on to the final.

No final, of course, could top the 2008 classic which was celebrated at Wimbledon on Friday with a special screening of a new documentary "Strokes of Genius" that focuses on that particular duel and the evolution of the rivalry between this year's top-two seeds.

"I am not thinking every day about that final. I am just focused on what I am doing today - but of course in that moment, that final was a very important step forward for me in my career," reflected Nadal, who faces Israel's Dudi Sela in the first round tomorrow.

"I always have been very clear that it probably was one of the most emotional matches that I played in my career. To win here was one of my dreams. After losing two finals (both to Federer), that final created a big impact in my career."

Meanwhile, Andy Murray pulled out of Wimbledon yesterday after admitting he would not be fit enough to play while he continues to try to regain full fitness following hip surgery.

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that I'll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year," Murray, winner in 2013 and 2016 at the All England Club, said in a statement. - REUTERS

