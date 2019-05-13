Tennis

Rafael Nadal hoping for quick turnaround after Madrid exit

May 13, 2019 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal heads into the final fortnight of the countdown to the French Open facing uncertainty after crashing out in his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Spaniard lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the semi-finals to young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was scheduled to meet Novak Djokovic in this morning's final.

Nadal, who turns 33 next month, also made the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, and will be seeking a change in fortunes at this week's Italian Open.

After a slow start on clay last month due to a knee injury, Nadal is hopeful of quick progress. He said: "Not winning here means I'm not going back to my hotel happy, but I still have tennis ahead of me." - AFP

