Rafael Nadal hoping for quick turnaround after Madrid exit

Rafael Nadal heads into the final fortnight of the countdown to the French Open facing uncertainty after crashing out in his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Spaniard lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the semi-finals to young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was scheduled to meet Novak Djokovic in this morning's final.

Nadal, who turns 33 next month, also made the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, and will be seeking a change in fortunes at this week's Italian Open.