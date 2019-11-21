Tennis

Rafael Nadal leads Spanish comeback

Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to help Spain come from behind to overcome Russia in the Davis Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Earlier, Andrey Rublev had beaten Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), leaving Nadal with a must-win match.

Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers then beat Khachanov and Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to clinch a 2-1 win for Spain in Group B.

In Group A, Novak Djokovic helped Serbia defeat Japan 2-0 by cruising past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-2.

