Rafael Nadal to play in Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal said yesterday that he will take part in the Madrid Open, raising doubts about whether he intends to defend his title at the US Open.

The US Open, whose fate still hangs in the balance, is scheduled from Aug 31 to Sept 13 in New York, while the main draw at the Madrid event on clay starts on Sept 14. It will serve as a warm-up event for the rescheduled French Open, which begins on Sept 20.