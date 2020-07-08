Tennis

Rafael Nadal to play in Madrid Open

Jul 08, 2020 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal said yesterday that he will take part in the Madrid Open, raising doubts about whether he intends to defend his title at the US Open.

The US Open, whose fate still hangs in the balance, is scheduled from Aug 31 to Sept 13 in New York, while the main draw at the Madrid event on clay starts on Sept 14. It will serve as a warm-up event for the rescheduled French Open, which begins on Sept 20.

The US has seen a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, leading to fresh doubts about whether the US Open will take place. A decision is expected soon. - AFP

The Singapore Sevens has attracted a total of 197,000 spectators since its inaugural edition in 2016.
Sports

S'pore Sevens called off due to Covid-19

OTHER SPORTS