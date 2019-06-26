Rafael Nadal slams Wimbledon’s seedings system

Rafael Nadal has criticised Wimbledon's unique seedings formula, which could hinder his chances of a third title when the tournament starts on Monday.

Unlike the three other Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon does not stick rigidly to the ATP and WTA rankings, meaning players can be bumped up the order to reflect their previous form on grass.

Wimbledon will announce the seedings today when it is likely world No. 2 Nadal could find himself seeded third behind defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time champion Roger Federer, who is currently third in the world rankings.

"Wimbledon is the only tournament that does it like this... that doesn't seem right. If they all did it, it would seem more correct," Nadal told Spanish television channel Movistar yesterday.

"Players have played well all year on all surfaces, but Wimbledon does not respect the ranking they have earned... And for this reason, they get more complicated draws."