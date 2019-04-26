Tennis

Rafael Nadal through to Barcelona Open quarter-finals

Apr 26, 2019 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal reached the Barcelona Open quarter-finals last night by defeating David Ferrer 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal, 32, will meet either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jan-Lennard Struff next. Ferrer, 37, who is retiring from the sport, received a standing ovation after the match.

In the Round of 16, Nadal had beaten Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-2, during which he dropped a set at the tournament for the first time in four years.

Nadal, who has won the Barcelona Open a record 11 times, had not lost a set in the tournament since being beaten by Fabio Fognini in the last 16 in 2015.

He had won 30 sets in a row until he met Mayer. - AFP

Turin confirmed as ATP Finals host

