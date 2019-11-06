Tennis

Rafael Nadal to travel to ATP Finals

Nov 06, 2019 06:00 am

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has said he will travel to the Nov 10-17 ATP finals in London, after undergoing a scan on an abdominal injury that forced the tennis star to retire from last week's Paris Masters at the semi-final stage.

"Yesterday, I had a scan in Mallorca and despite having a small strain in my right abdominal, I will travel to London," the Spaniard tweeted. - REUTERS

Record S$6m windfall for WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty
Tennis

Record $6m windfall for WTA Finals champ Barty

Related Stories

Novak Djokovic cruises to fifth Paris Masters title

Barty, Bencic join Svitolina in semis of the WTA Finals

Elina Svitolina sinks Simona Halep to reach semis of WTA Finals

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis