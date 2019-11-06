Rafael Nadal to travel to ATP Finals

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has said he will travel to the Nov 10-17 ATP finals in London, after undergoing a scan on an abdominal injury that forced the tennis star to retire from last week's Paris Masters at the semi-final stage.

"Yesterday, I had a scan in Mallorca and despite having a small strain in my right abdominal, I will travel to London," the Spaniard tweeted. - REUTERS