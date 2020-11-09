Rafael Nadal upbeat despite Pairs Masters semi-final exit

Rafael Nadal said the Paris Masters has been a "positive tournament" for him despite his semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev, and hopes it will help him in his bid for a maiden ATP Finals title this month.

The world No. 2 went down 6-4, 7-5 to Zverev at the Accor Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time), once again failing to add the elusive title to his burgeoning cabinet that is adorned with 20 Grand Slam singles trophies.

"I have been competitive, I have been there until the end against a player who is playing great on a surface that he's winning a lot," Nadal said.

"So (it) has been a positive tournament for me. Of course, not happy about the loss, but... I played against a great player and I accept the defeat."

Zverev lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to Daniil Medvedev in last night's final, but both will join Nadal at the season-ending ATP Finals, which will be held at The O2 in London without spectators from Sunday to Nov 22.

The Finals, which is contested by the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams, is another tournament that Nadal , 34, has failed to win.