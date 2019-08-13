Rafael Nadal wins his 35th Masters, skips Cincinnati

Rafael Nadal completed a 6-3, 6-0 demolition of Russian Daniil Medvedev to win in Montreal yesterday morning (Singapore time) and extend his record haul of Masters 1000 titles.

The world No. 2 secured his 35th Masters crown, pulling clear by two in that category from Novak Djokovic, who has won 33 of the elite tournaments.

Clay-court king Nadal retained a hard-court title for the first time in his career.

"It was important to start the match in a good shape," said the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

"He came in playing so well, playing a lot of matches the last weeks," Nadal added of Medvedev, who was runner-up to Nick Kyrgios in Washington last week.

"I played a solid match, my best of the week so far without a doubt," Nadal said.

"I think I played smart, I had a good feeling on the ball."

Hours later, Nadal said he would skip the Cincinnati Masters starting today.

He was seeded second behind Djokovic and ahead of Roger Federer.

In Toronto, Serena Williams' US Open preparation was thrown into disarray as back spasms forced her out of the Rogers Cup final, handing Canadian Bianca Andreescu the title.

Andreescu, 19, was up 3-1 with a break of serve when Williams found she couldn't continue.

Meanwhile, US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings yesterday.