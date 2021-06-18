Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Olympics
Rafael Nadal said yesterday he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in a bid "to prolong my career".
The 35-year-old Spaniard, who won Olympic gold and Wimbledon in 2008, tweeted: "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now