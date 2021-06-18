Tennis

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Olympics

Jun 18, 2021 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal said yesterday he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in a bid "to prolong my career".

The 35-year-old Spaniard, who won Olympic gold and Wimbledon in 2008, tweeted: "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision." - AFP

