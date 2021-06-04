Roger Federer loses his cool but reaches last 32

Roger Federer became entangled in a rare running dispute with a chair umpire before safely securing his place in the French Open's last 32 this morning (Singapore time).

The Swiss great defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 but only after a second set bust-up with umpire Emmanuel Joseph.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was handed a time violation at 3-1 down for taking too long between points.

"I don't even dare go to my towel any more," he said to Joseph.

Federer, the oldest man in the draw at 39, lost his cool and the set before recovering to defeat former world No. 3 Cilic, who was also handed a time warning late in the third set.

Cilic fought back from a break down in the third set, but Federer raised his game in the tiebreak to move ahead.

A Cilic double-fault gifted eighth seed Federer a break for 3-1 in the fourth set and there was no way back from there. Federer will meet Germany's 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer in the third round

Earlier, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.