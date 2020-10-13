Tennis

Roger Federer pays tribute to arch-rival Rafael Nadal

Federer (left) and Nadal. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
Roger Federer saw Rafael Nadal equal his all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles with a 13th French Open victory on Sunday and hailed it as "one of sport's greatest achievements".

Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to clinch a 13th Roland Garros success.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and a champion," tweeted Federer, who sat out the tournament to recover from knee surgery.

"As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players...

"I hope the 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us."

Federer won his 20th and most recent Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open.

The Swiss star, 38, intends to return to action next year.

"I think he's happy when I'm winning and I'm happy when he's doing the things well," said Nadal."It means a lot the positive relationship that we have together because we have been going through a great rivalry for a very, very long time." - AFP

