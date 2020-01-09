Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and more in fundraiser

Tennis stars Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will headline an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open to raise money for bush-fire relief, organisers said yesterday.

Tennis Australia last week announced a fundraising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena - centre court at the Australian Open - for Jan 15, the week before the opening Grand Slam of the year.

The players were revealed yesterday, with Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas joining Federer, Williams and Nadal.