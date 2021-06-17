Roger Federer suffers shock exit at Halle
Roger Federer suffered a setback in his preparations for Wimbledon after crashing out of the second round of the ATP grass court tournament in Halle yesterday.
The 39-year-old Swiss, who is bidding to win a ninth title at Wimbledon which starts on June 28, slumped to a shock 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.
Federer has played only three tournaments this year as he comes back from knee surgery. He had withdrawn from the French Open after reaching the fourth round to focus on Wimbledon.- AFP
