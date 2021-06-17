Roger Federer suffers shock exit at Halle

Roger Federer suffered a setback in his preparations for Wimbledon after crashing out of the second round of the ATP grass court tournament in Halle yesterday.

The 39-year-old Swiss, who is bidding to win a ninth title at Wimbledon which starts on June 28, slumped to a shock 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.