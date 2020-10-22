Roger Federer on track for comeback at Australian Open in January

Roger Federer is practising pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and says he expects to return to the tennis circuit at the Australian Open in January.

The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

"I'm on the right track," the 20-time Grand Slam champion told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte.

"I'm gradually coming back but I'm going to take my time and don't want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a tournament when I am 100 per cent fit.

"At the moment, it looks like I can make my comeback at the Australian Open in January."