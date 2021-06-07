Roger Federer withdraws from French Open

Former world No. 1 Roger Federer, who is targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, withdrew from the French Open yesterday, a day after winning a tough third-round match, opting to save himself for the grass-court season.

"After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition," the Swiss said in a statement released by the French Tennis Federation.

Federer, who hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, suffered physically in his 7-6(7/5), 6-7(3/7) 7-6(7/4), 7-5 win over German Dominik Koepfer on Saturday.

The 39-year-old was supposed to meet Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to win 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals.

The fifth-seeded Greek will face world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semi-finals.

In the women's draw, Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2011 by beating former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3 , 6-2.