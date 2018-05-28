Safwat's dream comes true – at one hour's notice

When Mohamed Safwat was growing up in Mansoura in Egypt, he'd marvel at the TV images of Gustavo Kuerten, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, dreaming of one day emulating his heroes at Roland Garros.

Yesterday, that wish came true, even if it arrived with a one-hour notice.

When the injured Viktor Troicki withdrew from the tournament opener on Philippe Chatrier Court against fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov, it opened the door for lucky loser Safwat.

He had never played a Grand Slam match before and his form is so modest that he has just one top-level win to his name all year.

"I found out I would play at 10:00, like one hour before the match," said the world No. 182, who lost in the last round of qualifying.

"I had my stuff in the locker room over at Suzanne Lenglen court. So I had to go there. I have to come back."

I found out I would play at 10:00, like one hour before the match. Egypt’s world No. 182 Mohamed Safwat, who was a late replacement for the hurt Viktor Troicki