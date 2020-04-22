Tennis

Scaling new heights during lockdown

Scaling new heights during lockdown
Carola Pessina (red) playing rooftop tennis with Vittoria Oliveri in Italy. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 22, 2020 06:00 am

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level, despite a nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, as they staged a remarkable rally from the rooftops of neighbouring buildings.

The girls in the Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coolly managed a 12-shot rally featuring forehands and backhands during a 24-second video posted on Facebook last Friday by a local tennis club where the two are members.

Max Oliveri, whose 13-year-old daughter Vittoria is one of the rooftop players along with Carola Pessina, 11, told Reuters he captured the footage because her coach asked players to share a video of their training at home.

Naturally, a few balls during the practice session did not make it across. They bounced down onto a private road, where the girls' fathers put them in plastic bags their daughters had affixed to the end of fishing poles. - REUTERS

Novak Djokovic made a flying start to the 2020 season, winning the Australian Open in January for his 17th Grand Slam title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches before the Covid-19 pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.
Tennis

Djokovic opposes compulsory Covid-19 vaccination

Related Stories

Rafael Nadal expects lengthy delay before tennis resumes

After Covid-19: No more spitting, sweating and shaking on it?

Wimbledon scrapped for the first time since World War II

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis