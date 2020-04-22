Scaling new heights during lockdown

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level, despite a nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, as they staged a remarkable rally from the rooftops of neighbouring buildings.

The girls in the Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coolly managed a 12-shot rally featuring forehands and backhands during a 24-second video posted on Facebook last Friday by a local tennis club where the two are members.

Max Oliveri, whose 13-year-old daughter Vittoria is one of the rooftop players along with Carola Pessina, 11, told Reuters he captured the footage because her coach asked players to share a video of their training at home.