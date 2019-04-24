Self-searching for Nadal in Barcelona, after Monte Carlo loss

Rafael Nadal said he won't waste time dwelling on his weekend Monte Carlo semi-final loss but instead will concentrate on bouncing back at the Barcelona Open.

"What has happened has happened, whatever the reasons are," the 11-time Barcelona champion said after a promotional appearance at a mini-tennis event in the Catalan capital on Monday.

"I don't know the future, but I will go back to work. The job is to find myself," Nadal said.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner, who returned at Monte Carlo after a knee injury, put a positive spin on his Saturday setback against eventual tournament winner Fabio Fognini.

"Monte Carlo was a step forward compared to where I was a week earlier," Nadal said.

He was joined at a mini-tennis court set up at an ornate Barcelona classical concert hall by two-time tournament champion Kei Nishikori.

The Spaniard will open his title defence today against Argentinian Leo Mayer, a first-round winner over Marius Copil 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5.