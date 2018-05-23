Serena gets seeding at Wimbledon, but not at French Open

Serena Williams will almost certainly be seeded at this year's Wimbledon championships despite being snubbed by French Open organisers, the All England Club confirmed yesterday.

The American is expected to play at next week's Roland Garros, where she has won the title thrice, but without being seeded she could meet reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko in the first round.

The French Tennis Federation confirmed yesterday that its seedings would be based on the latest WTA rankings.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is ranked 453rd after returning this year from having a baby.