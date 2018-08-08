Serena says she’s struggling with ‘post-partum emotions’

Serena Williams says she is suffering from "post-partum emotions" as the 23-time Grand Slam winner struggles to deal with juggling family life and tennis.

The 36-year-old American is seeking to regain her top form after missing most of the 2017 WTA season due to pregnancy.

"I read several articles that said post-partum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with," Williams said yesterday.

Her disclosure comes a week after she suffered the worst loss of her career in San Jose, losing the final 12 games in a shocking 6-1, 6-0 first-round upset to unseeded Johanna Konta.

On Monday, she described her mindset at the time as being in a "funk".

"Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mum," Williams wrote on her social media Instagram account.

The former world No. 1 said she is trying to work through her despair by sharing her feelings with family and friends.

"Talking things through with my mum, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.

"It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby...

"Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art," she said.

Organisers announced last Saturday that Williams was withdrawing from this week's WTA Montreal tournament citing "personal reasons".

She battled back from life-saving surgery after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September, reaching the final at Wimbledon, where she was beaten by Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Williams had a tough draw in Montreal. Her opening match would have been against Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who has defeated Williams four out of the six times they have faced off.

If she beat Cornet, her next opponent would have been Kerber.

Meanwhile, in first-round matches yesterday, Serena's older sister Venus rallied from an early break down to ease into the second round by defeating world No. 124 Caroline Dolehide 7-5, 6-1.

"Maybe she had more of an advantage because she's probably seen me play more than I've played her. It was pretty close in the first set," the 38-year-old Venus said.