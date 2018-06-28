Serena seeded 25th for Wimbledon

The spectre of seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams facing world No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round of Wimbledon was removed yesterday as the American was named as the 25th seed.

Debate has raged over whether the 36-year-old, who is down at 183rd in the WTA rankings following maternity leave, should received a seeding.

The decision by the All England Club committee means the 23-time Grand Slam winner, who was absent last year due to pregnancy, will avoid big names in the earlier stages.

Some had argued against Williams being seeded, with world No. 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be "unfair" as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.

Halep is top seed, while 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is No. 3.