Serena storms back to book semis spot

Serena Williams (above) came from a set down to beat Camila Giorgi.

Serena Williams survived a major scare before sealing her 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance as the seven-time champion hit back to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 yesterday.

Williams was in danger of a stunning quarter-final exit after world No. 52 Giorgi became the first player in this year's tournament to take a set off the former world No. 1.

But Serena bludgeoned her way out of trouble over the final two sets to stay on course for an eighth All England Club triumph.

The 36-year-old will play German 13th seed Julia Goerges tomorrow for a place in Saturday's final.

In the other semi-final, Angelique Kerber booked her third appearance in the last four with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina yesterday.

Kerber, 30, is bidding to win Wimbledon for the first time after losing the 2016 final to Williams. The German remains on course after booking the seventh Grand Slam semi-final berth of her career.

Kerber, who won the Australian and US Open titles in 2016, plays former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko tomorrow.

"I was expecting a close match. We've played so many tough matches," Kerber said after she finally sealed the win on her seventh match-point.

"We both played on a really high level.

"I was just trying to stay focused on my serve. It's great to be in the semis.

"She was moving me very much. I was not thinking too much about the match-points.

"I was just trying to push myself until the limits actually."

Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final as she beat Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4.

Just four years ago, she was winning the junior Wimbledon title and now the youngest woman in the singles.

Ostapenko hasn't dropped a set in her first five matches after the 12th seed battled past Slovakian world No. 33 Cibulkova on Court One.

After her win, Ostapenko revealed she is playing with more freedom now as she no longer has the pressure of defending the title in Paris, where she was knocked out in the first round last month.

"It's really great to be in the semis. I'm just enjoying being here," Ostapenko said.

"Dominika was playing great, but I'm fighting until the end and I'm gaining more confidence." - AFP

