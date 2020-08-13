Serena Williams rallies in return, sets up clash with sister Venus

Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis yesterday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky in her first match of the Covid-19 era.

Williams was five points from falling to the American left-hander in the second set. But she suddenly showcased her fighting spirit and pulled away to set up a second-round showdown with older sister Venus, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Victoria Azarenka.

"It's good just in general because I haven't played. A lot of players have been playing - little things and little matches and playing against other players - but I've only been training so this was really good for me," said Serena, who is gearing up for the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open.