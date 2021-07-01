Serena Williams retires from match due to injury

Seven-time champion Serena Williams said she was "heartbroken" to have retired injured from her first-round Wimbledon match on Tuesday.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," she said in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had to have her right leg examined.

She returned from receiving medical attention but called it quits at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears.

Several other players also slipped and fell, including Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu, who slumped to an opening 6-2, 6-1 defeat by France's Alize Cornet.

In the men's draw, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic also slipped a few times during his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over South Africa's 102nd-ranked Kevin Anderson.