Tennis

Serena Williams retires from match due to injury

Jul 01, 2021 06:00 am

Seven-time champion Serena Williams said she was "heartbroken" to have retired injured from her first-round Wimbledon match on Tuesday.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," she said in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had to have her right leg examined.

She returned from receiving medical attention but called it quits at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears.

Several other players also slipped and fell, including Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu, who slumped to an opening 6-2, 6-1 defeat by France's Alize Cornet.

In the men's draw, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic also slipped a few times during his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over South Africa's 102nd-ranked Kevin Anderson.

Tennis

No Wimbledon, Olympics for Nadal

Related Stories

Roger Federer suffers shock exit at Halle

Novak Djokovic thanks boy for ‘tactical advice’

Djokovic wins 19th Grand Slam at the French Open

Nick Kyrgios also took a nasty fall during the fifth set of his match with Ugo Humbert, but won 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis